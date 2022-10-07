The United States has imposed sanctions on two people and three entities for selling crude oil to Pyongyang

WASHINGTON, October 7 The US government on Friday approved sanctions against two people and three entities that supplied oil to North Korea, a direct action to support that country’s weapons development.

The US Treasury and State Department announced the sanctions in separate statements condemning Pyongyang’s arms escalation.

“The DPRK continues its unprecedented escalation and missile launches. This year alone, it has launched 41 ballistic missiles, six of which are ICBMs,” Foreign Minister Anthony Blinken said.

With these sanctions, he added, the United States is sending a “clear message” that it will continue to take action against those who support the development of North Korea’s military arsenal.

The Treasury Department sanctioned the new eastern shipping entity and citizens Kwek Kee Seng and Chen Shih Huan for their participation in shipping oil to North Korea.

It also sanctions two other entities owned by these people: Anfsar Trading and Swanseas Port Services.

In the statement, Blinken mentions that there are United Nations resolutions that prohibit the transfer of goods to any North Korean vessel, and limit the import of refined oil into that country to a maximum of 500,000 barrels per year, making any purchase illegal. higher.

North Korea yesterday launched two short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of ​​Japan (called the East Sea in the two Koreas) just two days after the launch of a medium-range missile that flew over Japanese territory, dramatically increasing tension in the region. . EFE

Bump / Bim / No