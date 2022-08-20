The United States has expelled a suspected crypto crook from the Netherlands

According to a press release from the Department of Justice, the United States has expelled a suspected bitcoin fraudster from the Netherlands.

Denis Mihakloviev Dubnikov, a Russian national, has appeared in federal court in Portland and a five-day hearing will begin on October 4.

According to the Justice Ministry’s announcement, Dubnikov could be sentenced to a maximum of two decades in prison if he pleads guilty.

According to court documents, Dobnikov and his associates squandered the ransom money that was seized from the founders of the malware attacks Ryuk.

According to the statement of the Ministry of Justice, the actors of Ryuk, Dubnikov, his partner and others involved in the conspiracy carried out various financial activities, including foreign monetary operations, to conceal the origin, source, location, possession and management. of refund money.

Ryuk is a malware that has infected thousands of people around the world.

The Department of Justice alleges that Dubnikov embezzled more than $400,000 in Ryuk’s ransom money. “The conspirators stole at least $70 million as ransom.”

Several authorities are investigating. Dubnikov’s deportation was handled by the Ministry of Justice’s Office of International Affairs, which coordinated operations with the agency’s Digital Ransomware and Extortion Working Group, which was created to combat digital extortion crimes.

The Portland Division of the FBI is investigating.