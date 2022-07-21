The United States has asked Mexico to review a possible breach of the USMCA at the Coahuila plant

(Photo: Facebook/Progecas-VU)

The Trade relationship between Mexico and the United States He is not living his best moments. Now, Joe Biden’s government has asked the Mexican authority to check whether there is a file Denial of work rights in the dish VU . manufactureslocated in Piedras Negras, Coahuila.

which is that the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTRAnd the for its acronym in English), responsible for Catherine Taistressing in a statement that the workers of the aforementioned factory were deprived of their right Free association and collective bargaining.

“Our continued use of the Rapid Action Response Mechanism underscores this administration’s commitment to promoting workers’ rights. Workers deserve the right to organize freely and we look forward to working with you to address this issue immediately.”

(screenshot: Twitter)

It is worth noting that on June 21, two trade union organizations in Mexico petitioned the United States to not be allowed to participate in Choose the union of your choice And they have a collective contract that violates agreements Annex 31-A Trade Agreement between Mexico, the United States and Canada (USMCA).

In this regard, the government of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador reported this Thursday noon, through a Release The Ministry of Economy (I know), which has already been received Labor complaintso you will have 10 days to notify Whether to review or not.

“The Government of Mexico reiterates its commitment to the effective application of the provisions set forth in the T-MEC and in national legislation, thus ensuring transparency and certainty for the workers of Mexico.”

(screenshot: Twitter)

The official added that she had asked the Treasury Department to suspend the final settlement of customs accounts related to the entry of goods from the VU facility.

The Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) explained that for the third time this year, the rapid response action mechanism envisioned in the T-MEC has been activated). A few weeks ago he did it for the plant iron oxidation In Frontera, Coahuila and Panasonic In Reynosa, Tamaulipas, of all these, the second case has already been resolved.

In addition, in 2021 cases General motorsin the Guanajuato factory, as well as in Tridonix, Also in Tamaulipas, which was the first to be introduced by the US government under this mechanism.

More information in development.