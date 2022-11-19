The United States faces a more divided Congress, without Nancy Pelosi

After the midterm elections, on the eighth of the month, those symbolized in blue shattered the expectations of polls, analysts and the historical trend that the political force in power loses its seats in the legislature, by obtaining 50 seats out of 100 in the Senate, a difference that could widen with The second round of elections in Georgia.

However, last Wednesday, the media reported that the Republican Party won 218 of the 435 contested seats this year in the House of Representatives, and confirmed its sovereignty in that case.

The next day, Speaker Pelosi announced that she would remain a member of Congress, but would step down next year from her position in the top blue ranks, where she had remained for two decades.

She said the first and only woman to hold the position.

Also these days, Hakeem Jeffries, a Democratic Rep. from New York, officially announced his candidacy for the leadership, which, if successful, would make him the first leader of African descent in the history of Congress.

In the opinion of analysts, the division that makes up the bicameral legislature that will take office in January 2023 could derail President Joe Biden’s agenda for what is left of him in the Oval Office.

Experts said the president is likely to see the relatively few legislative victories he managed during his first two years in office, such as the inflation-lowering bill.

For now, Republicans have already promised to open investigations into issues such as managing the immigration crisis at the southern border and are interested in investigating the business dealings of Hunter Biden, the president’s son.

As Hill pointed out, there are also projected impeachment attempts against members of the administration who the Conservatives say have failed to do their job.

And to add more controversy to the week, after much flirting with the idea, former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021) appeared with his official announcement of his candidacy for the White House in 2024, which led to a split between his Republican followers and those who felt he should stay away from lights.

Earlier today, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Jack Smith as special counsel to oversee the ongoing Justice Department investigation into the businessman.

His appointment gives him the authority to investigate the handling of government documents stored at Mar-a-Lago, the residence of the former president, and to determine whether there were abuses in the change of power after the 2020 presidential election, recalled by the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021 by a mob. Trump supporters.

