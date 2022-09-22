The United States announced a $376 million humanitarian aid package for Venezuelans

FILE PHOTO: Venezuelan migrants arrive in the town of Colchani on the Chile-Bolivia border (EFE/Lucas Aguayo Araos)

On Thursday, the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, announced a new package of $376 million in humanitarian aid for Venezuelans in Venezuela and other countries In order to alleviate the migration crisis in the region.

Blinken said in a statement that the funding will go to Food, Shelter and Access to Health Programssanitation, water and hygiene and protection of vulnerable groups, such as women, youth, Indigenous people and the LGTB community.

His goal, he added, is “to respond to the needs of the most vulnerable Venezuelans in Venezuela.” Venezuelan refugees and immigrants And to the generous communities that host them in the region.”

The leader of American diplomacy said that this package is part of the commitments agreed upon at the Summit of the Americas in June in Los Angeles (USA), where twenty countries on the continent agreed. Cooperation to reduce migration flows.

Of the $376 million, about $181 million will be distributed through the State Department’s Bureau of Immigration and more than $194 million through the United States Agency for Development (USAID).

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, There are more than seven million people in conditions of vulnerability within Venezuela and 6.8 million Venezuelans in 17 countries in the region.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken (Reuters)

With the new package, the humanitarian aid the United States has allocated to Venezuelans since 2017 amounts to $2.7 billion.

US President Joe Biden said Tuesday that his priority on immigration is to stop the arrival of immigrants from Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua.

The president pointed out that It is “unreasonable” to deport them to their countrywhich the United States does not consider democracies, so it is working with Mexico and other governments to stem the flow of arrivals at the US border.

With that in mind, on Wednesday Blinken announced a new $200 million humanitarian aid package for Mexico and Central America to contain the migration crisis.

(With information from EFE)

