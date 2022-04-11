The United States and the European Union are responsible for most of the environmental damage caused by the excessive use of raw materials

Italy is in fifth place with 3%. The second is China, the third is Japan. 58 countries in the southern hemisphere are within sustainable levels

[11 Aprile 2022]

It is estimated that the global economy consumes more than 90 billion tons of material annually, well above the sustainable limit and what is considered a “planetary frontier”. According to the new study “National Responsibility for Ecological Collapse: An Assessment of Fair Shares of Resource Use, 1970-2017,” Published The Lancet Planetary Health from Jason Heckel, Daniel O’Neill, Andrew Fanning of the International Institute of Inequality at the London School of Economics and Political Science and independent Pakistani researcher Hozifa Zumkawala, ‘In 1970-2017, high-income countries were responsible for 74% of the global resource-extraction surplus’ for resource consumption. The planet in particular the USA and the European Union.

The study identifies national responsibility for ongoing environmental collapse by calculating the extent to which each country has exceeded its share of sustainable resource use thresholds.

The Autonomous University of Barcelona (UAB), where Heckel works, notes that “human influences on Earth system processes extend beyond the boundaries of different planets, not only in terms of carbon dioxide emissions and climate change, but also in terms of land-use change, biodiversity loss, and pollution Chemical and biogeochemical flows. This environmental collapse is largely the result of global resource extraction, which has increased rapidly over the past half century and now significantly exceeds safety and sustainability levels.”

The study proposes a new way in which national responsibility for ecological collapse can be determined. Hickel explains. Not all states are equally responsible for this trend; Some countries use far more resources per capita than others by extracting, producing, consuming and wasting materials.”

Between 1970 and 2017, nearly 2.5 trillion tons of material was extracted globally, with high and middle-income countries using the vast majority of these resources. Of these, 1.1 trillion tons exceeded the sustainable amount. The study shows that high-income countries (with 16% of the world’s population) were responsible for 74% of resource overuse in the period 1970-2017. In particular, the United States of America (27%) and the high-income countries of the European Union (25%). The United States is followed by China (15%), Japan (9%) and Germany (5%). Italy ranks fifth with 3% along with France, the United Kingdom and Canada, even if our country has the lowest level exceeding this leading group (31.5). It is followed by Brazil, Australia, Spain, South Korea (2%), Poland, Saudi Arabia, and the Netherlands (1%).

With the exception of China, an upper middle-income country, the rest of the South (all low- and middle-income countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East and Asia) are responsible for only 8% of raw material over-consumption and ’58 countries in half The southern hemisphere, which represents 3.6 billion people, including India, is still within sustainable levels.”

Using data from the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) International Resource Panel, the study analyzed the domestic extraction of raw materials and materials involved in global trade flows for resources such as fossil fuels, timber, minerals and biomass and notes that “in the period analyzed, national responsibility has changed. Overtaking in the United States steadily in absolute terms, its share of global overtaking has been gradually declining over the past two decades, a trend similar to Europe and other high-income countries.This change is mainly due to the increasing use of resources in China, which mainly consists of Building materials. The overtaking began in China only in 2001, but it grew rapidly in the following years.”

“The results show that rich countries bear the heavy responsibility for global environmental collapse, and therefore have an environmental debt to the rest of the world. These countries must play a leading role in making drastic reductions in their resource use to avoid further degradation, which will likely require approaches to Transformative post-growth and degrowth.