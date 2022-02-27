The United States and the European Union agree to remove some Russian banks from the Swift system

The United States and the European Union, along with other Western partners, agreed on Saturday to remove “some” Russian banks from the international SWIFT system, a powerful economic measure in response to Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine.

“We are committed to ensuring that some banks in Russia are removed from the Swift messaging system. This will ensure that these banks are disconnected from the international financial system and disrupt their ability to operate globally.”

Exclusion of Russian entities, whose names are not specified in the statement, from Association for International Interbank Financial Telecommunication (Swift, for its acronym in English) comes after extensive consultations in recent days between the United States and European countries, some of which have raised doubts about it.

The Swift transaction system is the basis of the global financial system and is used by 11,000 banks in 200 countries or regions to make transfers.

Similarly, the Western allies agreed to “impose restrictive measures” against the Russian Central Bank with the aim of “preventing the use of its international reserves to undermine the effect” of sanctions.

A White House official, who asked not to be named, stressed in a telephone conversation with reporters to explain these sanctions, that “the effects of these measures will appear immediately in the Russian financial markets,” and indicated that as a result of the Russian currency, the ruble, “it will enter a free fall.” .

On the other hand, the Western allies also pledged to work jointly to “limit the sale of so-called golden passports, which allow wealthy Russians linked to the Russian government to become citizens and access the financial systems” of the signatories. from the statement.

“We stand by the people of Ukraine at this dark hour,” the document concluded, noting possible additional sanctions..

After months of tensions, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine, Thursday, which began by bombing several urban centers and continued with the deployment of forces, even as these Russian military units tighten their siege on the country’s capital, Kiev.

In response to the Russian attack, the United States, the European Union, and other partners announced a barrage of economic sanctions against Moscow, including a financial blockade of several of Russia’s largest banks as well as restricting exports to Russia of Western products. high tech.

