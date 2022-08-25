Ski jumps in the United States and Norway will work together in the future: On Wednesday, the two figure skating federations announced their collaboration and presented their plans in Oslo.

Cross-border collaborations have been a part of ski jumping for decades, and now this book will be enriched with a chapter: The Norwegian and American Ski Association announced on Wednesday that they are entering into a collaboration. This should extend for up to four years, and thus could also include the upcoming Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo in 2026.

The move meant security planning, especially for the team from the USA, where there were vacancies both at the management level and in the men’s coaching position after the recently concluded Olympics. Payne Norcic of Slovenia left USS Nordic after nine years and boosted the Norwegian coaching staff. In his new role, he now meets his old companions. Meanwhile, the Norwegian was revealed as a replacement for Norcic in Tore Sneli, who previously worked as a coach at Lillehammer Academy.

Collaboration goes beyond sports

The future collaboration envisions the national teams of both countries training together – in both Norway and the USA. In addition, resources will be pooled in the field of sports science, as well as in marketing with the aim of winning global sponsors. “It’s the best way to transform the sport of snowboarding. Our shared goal is to make our sport more relevant and attractive to young men and women around the world,” said Tom Beckner, President of USA Nordic Sports.

Klas Brede Brathin, Team Manager for Norway National Team, agreed: “Pooling resources from the United States and Norway will help us achieve our great goal of being a leading country when it comes to ski jumping to the highest level all over the world to raise… when it comes to By ski jumping as a competitive sport, we want to strengthen Norway’s position as the most important country in the world.”

The International Skating and Snowboarding Federation (FIS) agreed to the partnership and was represented by Race Director Sandro Bertil at the project presentation at the Norwegian Ski Museum in Holmenkollen in Oslo. The Islamic Salvation Front supports this unprecedented agreement between Norway and the United States to work together to achieve great sporting achievements. Both organizations are striving to set new standards and find approaches that can be shared with other snowboarding teams around the world,” said Bertil.