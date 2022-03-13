The United States and Japan began amphibious military exercises in the middle of the Japanese archipelago



US and Japanese forces Amphibious maneuvers began on Sunday in the middle of the Japanese archipelago, It is the first of its kind to take place in the context of rising tensions in the Pacific.

The exercises in which the amphibious brigade of the Japan Self-Defense Forces (Army) and the 31st Marine Infantry Division participate, They will have approximately a thousand soldiers and will last three weeks.

The main objective of the maneuvers is to “enhance interoperability” between the two forces, According to General in the Japanese Forces Command, Yoshihide Yoshida, at a press conference shown earlier this month.

In recent months, Chinese military activities have intensified in the waters around the Japanese archipelago, particularly near the Senkaku, in the East China Sea, which is administered by Tokyo, despite Beijing and Taiwan claiming their sovereignty for more than half a century.

The authorities explained that the purpose of the exercises was to “enhance interoperability” between the two forces.

Added to these activities were the incursions of the Russian fleets in the north of the Japanese archipelago, which led to diplomatic protests from Tokyo, and in an area where Japan and Moscow also maintain a territorial dispute over the Southern Kuril Islands.

Recently, the United States, Japan and South Korea have rejected China’s expansion in the Asia-Pacific region.

Key foreign officials of the United States, Japan, and South Korea They jointly called on North Korea to end its ballistic tests and return to the negotiating table to discuss the future of security on the Korean Peninsula.

Anthony Blinken, South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong, and Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa met in Honolulu, Hawaii, and the three diplomats expressed their unanimous opposition to any kind of Chinese expansion in the region.

all of them “They reaffirmed their desire for a peaceful and stable region that allows all countries to realize their potential.” They express strong opposition to any unilateral action that seeks to change the “status quo” and increase tensions in the region.

Diplomatic leaders They jointly called on North Korea to end its ballistic tests and return to the negotiating table to discuss the future of security on the Korean Peninsula.

Blinken, Hayashi, and Chung from the tripartite meeting mentioned that Their countries continue to work to “find ways to hold North Korea accountable” for violating UN security resolutions with its latest wave of missile tests and launches.

(With information from EFE)

Read on: