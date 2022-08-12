The United States and Japan are showing their aspirations to win the title at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup

Japan beat the Netherlands 1-0 on Thursday and showed their credentials to renew the title of world champion at the U-20 Women’s World Cup, while the United States, with their 3-0 win over Ghana, agreed to keep them away from ambitions. From the Asian team.

With their victories, the United States and Japan top Group D with three points, while the Netherlands and Ghana close it with zero points.

If the next day Japan defeats 14 Ghana and the United States defeats the Netherlands, both teams will advance to the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Soon the Americans paved the way to victory. It was the 11th minute when Michelle Cooper scored with a header in the match at Alejandro Moreira Soto Stadium, in Alajuela, northwest of San Jose.

Alyssa Thompson put the ground in the middle at 38, with a shot coming from behind, and Allie Centaur put the laces at 51 after receiving a ball between the lines and hit the goalkeeper from below.

Ghana played over an hour of the match due to the direct expulsion of Jacqueline Oso after the VAR review.

With devastating offensive power, and no apologies in the search for the opposite door, the United States demonstrated its attacking power in a wide variety of combinations, with Cooper and Jayden Shaw.

Japan also performed well, with dynamic, agile and fast football, with continuous passes into space and directing attacks by Yuzuki Yamamoto and Aoba Fujino.

In one of those passes that cleared, Yamamoto scored the goal of the date. The skilled Japanese striker determined with her hand where she wanted to receive the ball. The order was carried out by Maika Hamano, with a ball in the hole that Yamamoto tapped.

At some moments, the blue samurai showed off some technical details, with delicacies characteristic of a select few.

group d

– JGEP GF GC نقاط Points

1. United States 3 1 1 0 0 3 0

2. Japan 3 1 1 0 0 1 0

3. Netherlands 0 1 0 0 1 0 1

4. Ghana 0 1 0 0 1 0 3

jjr / cl