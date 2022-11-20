The United States and its allies will deploy 100 unmanned ships in the Middle East to ensure maritime security

American ships



Washington And for him allies Regional offices will publish more than a hundred Drones In 2023 to help ensure Maritime security in The Middle Eastannounced on Saturday the two seas Commander of the Central Command (CENTCOM) of the Armed Forces to United States of AmericaAnd the Michael “Eric” Corella.

Next year around this time, Working Group 59 Kurella said he would assemble a fleet of more than 100 unmanned surface and underwater vessels that would work together, communicate together and provide knowledge of the maritime domain to all participating militaries.

As stated during a speech delivered at the forum Manama DialogueAbout 80% of these ships will belong to partners United State In the region, attacks on merchant ships, oil tankers or smuggling of arms and other illegal cargo are relatively common.

The US High Command has made it clear that the naval deployment will form part of a more ambitious project that also intends to expand into air and land areas in the future.

Head of Central Command of the United States Armed Forces Michael “Eric Korella”

two more working groups He will be responsible for ‘iterating’ the plan with Drones which has adapted payloads, among other capabilities, and tested “concepts and technology” to develop a fleet of driverless land vehicles, respectively.

Kurella explained that all these unmanned systems will be integrated into the same network and will “constantly” send information to centers equipped with artificial intelligence software, which in turn will allow analysts to receive “critical” data in real time.

Washington It is also working with its allies to create a “pilot” program to deal with it enemy droneswhose development has become one of the biggest “technological threats to regional security,” warned the general.

Spread Unmanned kamikaze Iranians It has become a concern for many countries and European Union It has already imposed sanctions on Iran after verifying that it provided unmanned vehicles of this type Russiawith what Moscow The destruction of the Ukrainian civilian infrastructure.

Earlier this week, a tanker loaded with diesel products was hit by a shell while it was sailing Gulf of Omana measure consulted by an Israeli official EFE It is attributed to the Iranian Shahed-136 drone.

Also these days, US Navy Fifth Fleetbased in Bahrain, it ran into the waters Persian Gulf A fishing boat transporting chemicals to make explosives and missiles To whomConfirming that the ship came from Iran.

(with information from EFE)

