The United States and China are committed to cooperation on climate change

Climate Conference 2021

The two largest greenhouse gas producers, China and the United States, have surprisingly announced their cooperation in the fight against global warming. Published at the COP26 World Climate Conference in Glasgow joint statement. He states that they “remain committed to working together to implement the Paris Climate Agreement”.

Countries want to revive a working group that will meet regularly to focus on “concrete measures” for climate protection in this decade. It should be about both carbon dioxide emissions and methane emissions.

However, the countries did not make any new commitments to reduce greenhouse gases. In the declaration, the United States emphasized its goal of wanting to switch to exclusively renewable electricity by 2035. China indirectly complied with its generally disappointing pledges to be carbon neutral by 2060.

After all, in the declaration, China recognizes the outstanding importance of the 2020s decade for climate protection – reducing greenhouse gases as quickly as possible by 2030 is critical to limiting the increase in temperatures. So far, China has not seen any reduction in CO2 2 – Missions in the coming years. Now there is talk of accelerating efforts in the near term.

The USA and China are currently the main producers of carbon dioxide. China contributes 27 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, while the United States contributes 11 percent.