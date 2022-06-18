The United States and China are committed to cooperation on climate change

The two largest greenhouse gas producers, China and the United States, have surprisingly announced their cooperation in the fight against global warming. Published at the COP26 World Climate Conference in Glasgow joint statement. He states that they “remain committed to working together to implement the Paris Climate Agreement”.

