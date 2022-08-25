The United States also conducted shadow campaigns on social media, which have been removed

Washington. The United States also made government social champagne with fake accounts to promote its interests abroad and attack its opponents. In one form or another, Russia, China, Iran and other countries have hitherto been believed to be the only ones using the web as a malicious propaganda tool, with serious risks of disinformation.
Instead, between July and August, eight social networks, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Twitter and Youtube, removed the American influence campaign from their platforms that also attacked Moscow, Beijing and Tehran.
“This is the first time we’ve seen something like this,” Renee DeResta, director of the Internet Observatory at Sandford, who wrote a report jointly with research firm Graphica, told the New York Times. “This is the first time we’ve seen an affected US operation overseas being removed from Twitter and Meta,” he confirmed. Skepticism was already rife among experts but studies and evidence were lacking, unlike in other countries: The Kremlin was among the pioneers in the sector, sowing chaos and hatred in the 2016 US presidential election, while the Dragon tried more to polish it. Overseas image and counter allegations of human rights violations.
Accounts behind the US operation are often cited as non-existent media or people, and post content in at least seven languages, including Russian, Arabic, Farsi and Urdu. Meta, which controls Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, has confirmed that the profiles’ country of origin is the United States, while Twitter has cited the United States and Great Britain as the alleged countries from which the activity was managed, according to the studio’s authors, which had access to the data. Web giants. Russian networks VKontakte and Odnoklassniki are among the platforms used in the pro-US campaign.
No comment from the Pentagon and social networks, which usually reveal the processes of influence when canceled. Only YouTube admitted to shutting down some Arab, Persian and Russian channels that promote US foreign affairs. The purpose of the American campaigns was to spread pro-American messages through memes and fake news, while criticizing opponents instead.
Russia has been criticized for its “imperialist wars” in Ukraine, Syria and Africa, with accounts supporting pro-Kiev protests in the former Soviet republics of Central Asia. On the contrary, praise was spreading for American efforts in the same region and in Iraq.
Profiles circulated as Iranians, including quotes from poets and pictures of Persian food, accused the Tehran government of taking basic necessities from people to give to Hezbollah. Or highlight embarrassing moments for the country, such as when a power outage causes a local chess team to be defeated in an international online tournament.
Or, again, compare the opportunities for Iranian women with those abroad and criticize Tehran for supporting the Russian invasion of Ukraine by envisioning economic consequences for the citizens.
However, none of the various campaigns promoted reached a large audience. The researchers noted that most posts and tweets received a “handful” of likes or retweets, and only 19% of the detected fake accounts had more than 1,000 followers. In this, the Russians and the Chinese were undoubtedly more successful.
(By Claudio Salvaggio/Ansa).
