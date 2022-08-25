Washington. The United States also made government social champagne with fake accounts to promote its interests abroad and attack its opponents. In one form or another, Russia, China, Iran and other countries have hitherto been believed to be the only ones using the web as a malicious propaganda tool, with serious risks of disinformation.

Instead, between July and August, eight social networks, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Twitter and Youtube, removed the American influence campaign from their platforms that also attacked Moscow, Beijing and Tehran.

“This is the first time we’ve seen something like this,” Renee DeResta, director of the Internet Observatory at Sandford, who wrote a report jointly with research firm Graphica, told the New York Times. “This is the first time we’ve seen an affected US operation overseas being removed from Twitter and Meta,” he confirmed. Skepticism was already rife among experts but studies and evidence were lacking, unlike in other countries: The Kremlin was among the pioneers in the sector, sowing chaos and hatred in the 2016 US presidential election, while the Dragon tried more to polish it. Overseas image and counter allegations of human rights violations.