The United States almost succeeds against England by surprise

eThere are some interesting developments in recent and modern football history, but one of them was particularly interesting. It happened in the English Premier League, which has always been at the forefront of progress. This is where the best players come into play. The best coaches train there. However, in the recent past, men from one country in particular had a decisive influence Englandas the game was originally invented, very skeptical: America.

New York Times reporter Rory Smith documented this development in his recommended book, Projected Goals. He tells, for example, how the American Fenway Sports Group acquired Liverpool FC – and also used a modern data approach to make the club what it is today: a team that can win the Champions League season after season.

And if you want, you can because this evening of the World Cup in Qatar, where football teams from England and United State They competed against each other in the heretical home stadium: Americans don’t know any better, do they? The answer was not as clear as many of the 68,463 English fans in the stadium had hoped.

Not the following statement

It was a quick game, one of relentless pressing and counter-pressing, but perhaps not the kind that was enough for England to establish themselves in the front line of the title-challengers. They didn’t concede a goal against the skilled Americans, but they couldn’t score a goal themselves either. Final score: 0:0.

