The United States almost succeeds against England by surprise

eThere are some interesting developments in recent and modern football history, but one of them was particularly interesting. It happened in the English Premier League, which has always been at the forefront of progress. This is where the best players come into play. The best coaches train there. However, in the recent past, men from one country in particular had a decisive influence Englandas the game was originally invented, very skeptical: America.

New York Times reporter Rory Smith documented this development in his recommended book, Projected Goals. He tells, for example, how the American Fenway Sports Group acquired Liverpool FC – and also used a modern data approach to make the club what it is today: a team that can win the Champions League season after season.

And if you want, you can because this evening of the World Cup in Qatar, where football teams from England and United State They competed against each other in the heretical home stadium: Americans don’t know any better, do they? The answer was not as clear as many of the 68,463 English fans in the stadium had hoped.

Not the following statement

It was a quick game, one of relentless pressing and counter-pressing, but perhaps not the kind that was enough for England to establish themselves in the front line of the title-challengers. They didn’t concede a goal against the skilled Americans, but they couldn’t score a goal themselves either. Final score: 0:0.

So the English did not continue on Friday what they started on Monday when they invaded the Iranian national team. The announcement 6-2 is not followed by the following statement, although there is a hint that it may have been in the opening minutes of the match against the United States, who drew 1-1 with Wales in the first round. Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka combined cleverly in the penalty area.

But in the end, the ball went wide of the goal instead of inside, as a defender named Walker Zimmerman of FC Nashville parried a shot from a forward named Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur with his legs.

Aesthetically, this was the pinnacle of English attacking art. Because the US team, starting with five Premier League players, has shown that you can control the English storm if you don’t let it race. He defended aggressively in front of the penalty area – also setting accents on the other side.

When Weston McKinney shot in the 26th minute, England goalkeeper Jordan Pickard made a save. When Christian Pulisic shot in the 33rd minute, he saved the crossbar. How was that again with the better team? An unanswered question in the second half, too.