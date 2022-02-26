The United Nations Assembly, Berne will support Ukraine

Berne – Switzerland’s solidarity with the Ukrainian people after the Russian invasion of the country. The Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote in a message on Twitter overnight that the union would support Ukraine in the UN General Assembly.

The message, sent by the Federal Defense Forces, comes a few hours after Russia vetoed a draft resolution in the UN Security Council that “denounced Moscow’s aggression against Ukraine” and called for the withdrawal of its forces. The text received 11 votes in favour, a Russian veto, and three abstentions, including China. At the last minute, the word “condemnation” was replaced by “regrets” from the text drafted by the United States in an effort to gain as much consensus as possible.

Switzerland, which is not a member of the United Nations Security Council, backed the draft resolution. The Federation supports strict adherence to international law. As Ignazio Cassis reports, those in need should also have free access to help.