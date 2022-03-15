The United Kingdom imposed trade sanctions on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives at a meeting in Downing Street in London, March 14, 2022. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Paul

On Tuesday, the British government imposed trade sanctions on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine.which includes punitive tariffs on products such as Vodka and luxury goods export ban.

The measure, which adds to previous sanctions imposed on Russian companies and billionaires for their ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, seeks to Increasing economic pressure on the Russian regime.

includes a 35 percentage point increase in tariffs on products such as vodka, animal hides and metals such as silver, aluminum, copper and steel Among other goods from Russia.

for this part, British companies will not be able to export luxury products to that country, including cars, art and fashionthe Minister of International Trade said in a statement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with President of the Russian Federation of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs Alexander Shukhin in Moscow, Russia, on March 2, 2022. Sputnik/Mikhail Klementev/Kremlin via Reuters

“Our new tariffs will further isolate the Russian economy from world tradeThe statement quoted Finance Minister Rishi Sunak as saying in the statement: It ensures that it does not benefit from the rules-based international system that does not respect it.

“These tariffs add to the UK’s efforts to Deny Russia’s access to international finance, punish Putin’s friends and exert maximum economic pressure on his regime“, he added.

for this part, The European Union plans to sanction Roman Abramovich, owner of Chelsea club, as part of the new sanctions package coordinated with the Group of Seven against Russia. Diplomatic sources confirmed to Efe that due to the invasion of Ukraine.

FILE PHOTO: Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich in London, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Next comes the decision to punish the Russian oligarchy The Premier League stripped him of his club manager’s statement on Saturday after the British government froze his assets Last week, which prevents the club from generating revenue from ticket sales, promotion and player operations.

The inclusion of Abramovich in the new sanctions list coincides with Portugal’s decision to open an investigation into whether there were irregularities in granting the citizenship granted to him as a descendant of Sephardic Jewry.

(with information from the AFP and EFE)

