The unexpected discovery in the Atacama Trench, at a depth of 8000 meters, alarmed everyone

In January, a The scientific expedition achieved a historic event. for the first time, It descended to more than 8000 meters of depth To investigate the mysteries hidden in the depths of the Atacama Trench, which is located 160 kilometers from the Chilean coast. However, after this great achievement, They discovered something that gave them goosebumps and drew attention to all of humanity.

The The Atacama Trench is a trench more than 8000 meters deep. It is located off the coast of Chile and Peru. Until the beginning of this year, no human had seen it directly and with their own eyes, but this changed with the work of scientists from the Millennium Institute of Oceanography at the University of Concepción, Chile, who for the first time performed Descend into the mysteries of the ocean. Besides the great achievement that meant achieving a goal both personally and professionally, They discovered something that left them completely confused.

‘feat that Humans have reached the bottom of the Atacama Trench for the first time“The news has spread all over the world,” said Osvaldo Ulloa, director of the Millennium Institution of Oceanography. However, it was not all happiness, because they encountered something shocking: At a depth of 8000 meters they found a blue plastic bag.

Shocking discovery in the Atacama Trench

“It was a bucket of cold water to check our trash was in front of us”, the specialist, who, together with Ruben Escribano, Deputy Director of the Institute, had the opportunity to realize his dream and get into the depths of the Peru-Chile Trench for the first time, together with the American explorer Victor Veskovo, who in 2019, as recorded BBCbecame the first person to visit the five deepest points of the five oceans aboard a specially built submarine to accomplish the mission.

news portal the counter, published the first images of the historical expedition that brought with it a very disturbing discovery for all of humanity. In them it was possible to clearly distinguish the blue garbage bag He descended more than 8000 meters until he reached the depths of the ocean. This was a wake-up call for all people to redouble their efforts and truly realize the pollution and damage to the environment.

They found a plastic bag in the Atacama Trench (Photo: The Mustard)

Plastic, in particular, They will remain at the bottom of the sea for centuriessaid Osvaldo Ulloa, who was able to see with his own eyes the dire consequences of human actions.

Similarly, the Chilean oceanographer called for awareness of the worrying situation he found when he carried out the mission in January of this year. “The truth is that it is very interesting to know that there is garbage at an altitude of more than 8 thousand meters. We need to make an urgent cultural change, and stop thinking the ocean is a big dump‘, he finished.