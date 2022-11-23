The UN Security Council meets urgently after the Russian attacks

A new wave of Russian missiles struck critical infrastructure in Ukraine on Wednesday afternoon, regional officials said in posts on the messaging app Telegram.

In the Kyiv region, Governor Oleksiy Kuleba said a “residential area and vital infrastructure facilities” had been bombed. He warned residents to stay in shelters while the air raid warning is in effect.

The district police chief, Andrei Nepetov, said: “A multi-storey building was attacked in a community in the Kyiv region. A fire was started. Police are working at the scene to help deal with the aftermath.

In the central Vinnytsia region, “critical infrastructure facilities are under enemy fire,” Governor Serhiy Borzov reported.

There are blackouts in parts of Ukraine after reported attacks on critical infrastructure.

Yasno, the country’s largest electricity supplier, said in a statement that the power outage was emergency in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, after attacks on infrastructure facilities in the region. “The cut-off times are temporarily suspended until the situation stabilizes,” he said.

The entire Odessa region is without electricity, Maksim Marchenko of the Regional State Administration of Telegram in southern Ukraine reported. “Due to the massive missile attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, there is temporarily no electricity supply in the Odessa region and other regions of Ukraine,” he said.

Power problems have also been reported as far west as Lviv. “The whole city is without electricity,” said Mayor Andrzej Sadović. “We are waiting for more information from energy professionals. There may be interruptions in the water supply. Stay in shelters.”

Mykhailo Podolyak, Adviser to the Chief of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said on Twitter that “a new massive attack on infrastructure facilities is underway. [ucranianas]”.