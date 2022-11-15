The ultimate guide to hunting the aurora borealis in Finland

When most people think of FinlandThink winter and snow. But winter in Finland begins in November in the Lapland region and a little later in the south. Finland is a true winter wonderland which, in addition to being world famous for it Christmas marketsOr its snowy season or because it is the home of Santa Claus, it has one of the most attractive phenomena that can be seen during this time of year: Enchanting nights full of stars and northern lights.

Without a doubt, one of the best experiences that can be lived in nature and that has captivated most human beings. There is no phenomenon more charming and at the same time elusive than this Northern lights (Northern lights). A unique show that can last a whole night or just a few minutes, but this does not leave anyone indifferent.

Despite many magical or divine interpretations, it really is solar mass particles that fall to the ground very quickly and that are attracted towards the earth’s poles. Upon impacting the Earth’s magnetic field, the particles exit into the atmosphere where they collide with molecules of oxygen (which gives off the colors red, green and yellow) and nitrogen (which gives off blue and purple, less commonly). A phenomenon that actually occurs several kilometers above our heads, but we can see it with it Absolute clarityif we’re lucky.

Part of their charm lies in the difficulty or luck that you have to see. There is no certainty that it will happen in a particular place, so you have to take into account certain keys that will help the luck factor. Here are some Tips To increase your chances of seeing one of these amazing light shows in Finland:

1. Go north and look for the stars: For both amateurs and experts, Finnish Lapland is the perfect place. Here the aurora borealis shine almost every clear night between September and March while in southern Finland they can only be seen about 10-20 nights a year. Head north of this area, and if the night sky is clear and full of stars, you’ll have a good chance of seeing the aurora borealis.

2. Stay out: Lights can come on and off unexpectedly at any time, from just after sunset to just before sunrise. The brightest aurora displays can light up snowy arctic landscapes just enough to help skiers find their way home.

3. Wrap up warm: Since it is often very cold on clear winter nights, when the lights are easy to see, it is important to dress appropriately. Although, of course, a great alternative to viewing them outdoors is to stay in an igloo or cabin specially designed for it, where you can see them from a warm bed.

4. Darkness is your best ally: Get as far away from bright lights and buildings as possible. The hilltops and the shores of lakes are some of the best. Even better if the moon is in the process of waning or a new moon to avoid its brightness.

5. Beware of Northern Lights Alerts and Locations: Check the meteorological websites of the country you are going to visit, countries where these phenomena occur usually have specialized websites where they report conditions and probabilities, the bad thing is that they are not information that can be given in the long run for planning. You’re more likely to see them when the geomagnetic activity is greater (kp, which is a geomagnetic index that identifies changes in the Earth’s magnetic field).

6. Lots of patience: It’s not a phenomenon that can be predicted in time, not even with all the factors in our favour. No one can be 100% sure that it will appear. A dose of luck and a lot of patience will be key to doing this activity.

For many, the thrill of watching the aurora borealis is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. That is why so many people are willing to cross half the world to see them. The first time will definitely be an unforgettable moment, but an experience you will never tire of. go to the Finnish Lapland To lose yourself in the natural beauty of the Northern Lights.