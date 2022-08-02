The UK’s biggest Spanish food festival is back

If we now go to any of the London airports to check the baggage of travelers from Spain, we will surely find something food. Because if there’s one thing we Spaniards living in the UK can be proud of, it is Our gastronomy. That’s why, after last year’s success, Estrella Galicia decided to celebrate Spanish Gastronomy Month.

It will be held during the month of September. 30 days food lovers can enjoy at their best Spanish gastronomy, sign up for cooking courses, try tasting menus and go on tapas tours. A large number of venues across London will participate. But the festival will not be alone in the British capital. There will be events in cities like Edinburgh, Newcastle, Cardiff and Glasgow.

The event will take place in more than 90 of the country’s beloved Spanish bars, pubs and restaurants. This year, consumers will be able to book a variety of Unique experiences. In addition, the Estrella Galicia “Cerveza y un bocado” initiative is included this year, through which diners can enjoy Estrella Galicia beer perfectly blended with Delicious tapas.

Tickets are on sale starting tomorrow, you can grab them over here.

in London…

In London, there will be tapas tours Borough Yards, to reach Paravina, Barillan and Bar Daskal. There will also be a tour of SOHOwith stops in Ibérica, Pix Pintxos and Yamabache, where you’ll try tapas with Estrella Galicia beer.

If you can’t do one of the tapas rounds, don’t worry. Several London restaurants, including Sabor, El Vino, Barrafina and Brindisa, will participate with “Beer and Snack” initiative. On the other hand, if you want to test your culinary skills, Monika Linton will take a test master class At the Battersea kiosk in Brindisa, where in addition to learning, you can enjoy a plate of food yourself.