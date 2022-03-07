The Ukrainian MP said that the third round of negotiations between Moscow and Kiev will be on Monday

Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a telephone conversation on Sunday with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said that the suspension of the Russian military operation in Ukraine is possible only if Kyiv stops hostilities and complies with Moscow’s demands.

In this context, the Russian President stressed that Russia is ready for dialogue with the Ukrainian authorities and with foreign partners in order to resolve the conflict. On the other hand, he indicated that attempts to postpone the negotiation process are counterproductive, denouncing that the Ukrainian side is taking advantage of the delay to regroup its forces.

The Russian president stressed that the special operation “is continuing as planned”, while the Russian armed forces are doing everything in their power to ensure the safety of civilians.

“In this context, the actions of nationalists and neo-Nazi formations that continue to launch massive attacks against the Donbass and use civilians, including foreigners, who were mainly taken hostage, as a human shield in Ukrainian cities and towns,” continues from the Kremlin.

“Confidence was expressed that during the planned new round of negotiations, representatives of Ukraine will demonstrate a more positive approach, based entirely on existing facts,” the statement from the Kremlin read.

The two leaders also stressed the importance of continuing contacts at the diplomatic level and between the military authorities of the two countries. They also reaffirmed their commitment to “mutually beneficial” trade and economic cooperation between Moscow and Istanbul.

For his part, the Turkish President expressed his concern about the campaign launched by certain Western countries against Russian culture.