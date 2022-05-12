The UK will need a visa for Salvadorans after an increase in asylum applications

United kingdom This Wednesday, she announced that she will demand Visa Salvadorans in the face of the increase in the past five years of Asylum applications from Central American citizens upon arrival in its territory.

“Effective immediately, all Salvadorans will require a visa before traveling to the UK, including for a visit,” the British embassy said in a statement. San Salvador It is a statement.

The UK did not require a visa for Salvadorans traveling for short periods for tourism, work or academic study, among other short-term reasons.

The decision to impose a visa regime was made “due to the continuous and significant increase over the past five years in the number of Salvadorans who do not intend to make a short visit, but are instead present Asylum applications upon arrival in the United Kingdom.

The embassy noted that Salvadorans are already “obligated” to obtain a visa for purposes other than a visit, including work.

According to figures disclosed by the embassy, ​​before 2017, the UK received “less than 40” asylum applications per year from Salvadorans, but in 2021 this number increased to 703.

This makes El Salvador the source of more asylum applications in 2021 than any other country whose citizens can visit United kingdom “Visa-free,” the British embassy said.

The United Kingdom clarified that although the imposition of a visitor visa would become effective immediately, there would be a four-week “transition period” ending on Wednesday 8 June, which would enable an issuance center in San Salvador.

During this period, Salvadorans who purchased a ticket before 15:00 GMT this Wednesday, which is the time when visa requirements go into effect, will be able to enter United kingdom without the document.

“The changes announced today place El Salvador with many other visa-requiring countries with which the UK has strong and friendly relations. Visas allow access to the UK, while helping to protect its borders,” the statement said. British Ambassador to San Salvador, David Liot.