The UK will have an NFT: Royal Mint to launch a TOKEN in 2022

Rishi Sunakthe UK Chancellor of the Exchequer, asked the Ministry of the Nation Government (Her Majesty’s Treasure) to create The first official NFT The nation to be released and put up for sale in the summer of 2022.

The measure was announced by the official account of the British Treasury (HM Treasury) and confirmed by John Glenn, the Treasury’s Economic Secretary.

Speaking at the Innovate Finance conference in London, John Glenn detailed what it would look like to issue the first official NFT from the British Royal House.

“There is a real opportunity to build on our strengths in financial technology And harnessing the power of capitalism that has already made UK financial services what they are, and using it to unleash the potential of crypto technologies.”

The Treasury itself noted that the issuance of NFTs shows “the forward-looking approach we are determined to take toward it.” Crypto assets in the UK”.

NFTs remain a contentious issue in the European country and around the world, and while some believe they are the future of digital object ownership, others see them as a hotbed of scammers who deceive hundreds of thousands of users. the network.

For its part, the British government (the Royal Mint) appears to be treating it as a digital extension of its usual practice of issuing commemorative coin collections, and as part of a larger push towards crypto-based assets and technologies. encryption.

Like other countries around the world, the UK appears intent on making its shores hospitable to crypto businesses.

Speaking at the same event, Glenn added that encryption techniques They can help the UK “attract investment, generate waves of new jobs and create a wave of innovative new products and services”.

Although it has not yet gotten as deep into dealing with NFTs as the UK’s Royal Mint, the US federal government has recently taken its first steps in officially addressing the country’s future in the US. encoder spaceincluding the potential exploration of the digital US dollar.

Follow Heraldo Binario on Google News, click here.