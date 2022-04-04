The UK will formalize some cryptocurrencies as a valid payment method

This content was published on Apr 04, 2022 – 16:02

London, 4 April (EFE). Britain’s Ministry of Economy announced on Monday that it plans to formalize some stablecoins as a “viable model” for payment in the UK, as part of a package of measures to make the country a global hub for investments and technology development linked to crypto assets.

The British government considers stablecoins, digital assets whose value is linked to the value of traditional currencies such as the US dollar, can provide “effective payment methods and expand choices for consumers.”

The Executive Committee also made a statement that it would explore the possibility of using decentralized database technology, similar to that used by bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, as a basis for improving “efficiency, transparency and resilience” in UK financial markets.

In particular, it will assess the potential benefits of using these technologies within the framework of sovereign debt instruments.

Treasurer Rishi Sunak said: “We want to see the businesses of tomorrow, and the jobs they will create, here in the UK. Through effective regulation we can give them the confidence they need to think and invest for the long term.” .

He added, “I aspire to make the UK a global hub for crypto-asset technologies. The measures we announced today will help ensure that companies are able to invest, innovate and grow in this country.”

The government will review taxes associated with loans and other financial services in crypto-currency between individuals, known as Decentralized Finance (DeFi, in English), among other measures.

The Secretary of State for the Economy, John Glenn, said in a speech at the Fintech Week in London that he aspires to make the UK “a hospitable place for cryptocurrencies”, in order to “attract investment, generate many jobs. And create a wave of innovative new products and services.” .

“If there is one message I want to make clear today, it is that the UK is open for business, and open for crypto business,” Glenn stressed.

He admitted that cryptocurrencies “have proven attractive to criminals and hostile states,” though he asserted that the government “has taken effective steps to prevent their misuse.”

He also confirmed that there was concern about the environmental impact of digital mining of some cryptocurrencies, which requires large amounts of energy, and confirmed that they would “examine in detail” these aspects as well to promote the UK as a “world leader”. Center in Green Finance.

Despite the potential risks, Glenn emphasized the “enormous potential” he sees in crypto assets.

“We want to make sure that we have the opportunity to get the most out of it. We will not lower our standards, but we will maintain a technically neutral perspective,” the secretary of state added. EFE

