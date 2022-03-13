Prime Minister Boris Johnson will call on leaders to work together to ensure that no evil actor can again jeopardize European security.

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, is receiving this week the leaders of several Nordic and Baltic countries. With the intent of strengthening European defense so that no other country falls victim to the Russian president’s aggressionRussian President Vladimir Putin.

Johnson will host the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) summit in London on Monday, where It will encourage leaders to work together To ensure that no “actor” or “evil government” can jeopardize European security “again.”

“European security has been shaken by Russia’s attack on Ukraine, and we and our partners will take steps to ensure we exit stronger and more united than before,” the British president said in a statement issued by Downing Street.

For Johnson, Ensuring resistance to Putin’s threats “must go beyond the ‘military posture’.” For this reason, the British Prime Minister stressed that in cooperation with the “North Sea and Baltic Sea partners”, it must be ensured that the Kremlin has no influence or influence on energy, the economy or “values”.

The UK summoned the Nordic and Baltic states to bolster European defense and prevent further Russian aggression

JEF, which Countries like Sweden, Finland and Norway belong to it, and in recent weeks have faced a series of threats from the KremlinWhich threatens “political-military repercussions” if any of these countries decide to join NATO.

The United States will strengthen cooperation

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, held a meeting with the President of Finland, Sauli Niinisto, on March 5, where they discussed strengthening the bilateral defense alliance between the two countries after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The two leaders discussed how to ensure “strong defense and deterrence” in the northern European region due to Russia’s threats to Finland and Sweden with “political-military repercussions” if they join NATO.

USA President He did not directly refer to Finland’s accession to NATO, but promised his counterpart to start a process To strengthen security cooperation between the United States and Finland, which will be carried out “in close consultation” with other Nordic countries.

“Finland is an important partner of the United States, a strong defense partner as well, and an ally of NATO, especially in strengthening the security of the Baltic Sea region,” Biden said in a press conference after his meeting with the Finnish president.

(With information from Europe Press)

Read on: