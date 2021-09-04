The UK Scientific Committee does not recommend vaccinating healthy children between the ages of 12 and 15 – news from sources

The scientific committee overseeing the UK’s COVID vaccination campaign has announced that it is not recommending that all children aged 12-15 years be vaccinated against COVID-19, preferring a cautious approach to children in good health due to uncertainty over the long-term. The effect of rare side effects of these vaccines, Reuters reported on Friday.

This recommendation may lead the UK to take a different approach to vaccinating children compared to the US, Israel and some European countries, which have broad vaccination policies in this age group.

No final decision has yet been made, with authorities announcing that they have asked scientific advisors to evaluate other factors, such as school breaks. Several British politicians have spoken out in favor of vaccinating children.

Read also: Vaccinated: A vaccine-resistant MIU variant wreaks havoc in Colombia, WHO announces

The UK has reported more than 133,000 deaths attributable to COVID-19 and nearly 7 million cases, but even if transmission among children is very high, they rarely end up seriously ill, according to Agerpres.ro.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) said Friday that teens and children with certain conditions that put them at risk of severe COVID-19 infection should be vaccinated. For others, the benefit of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine is minimal.

The experts also said that although cases of carditis and myocarditis in young adults after Pfizer vaccination are not usually severe, it is best to wait for more information about the medium and long-term effects of this condition before recommending vaccination of healthy children. .

“The position of the JCVI is that the health benefits of vaccination against COVID-19 for children aged 12 to 15 years are slightly greater than the potential harm,” said Professor Wei Shen Lim, Chair of the Immunization Council. COVID-19 within the JCVI.

“If we take a cautious approach, this margin of benefit is considered too small to support universal vaccination against COVID-19 for this age group at this time,” he said, adding that safety data will be constantly analyzed.

JCVI also said it will extend the recommendation for COVID-19 vaccination to more than 12 to 15 children with comorbidities, noting that the vast majority of the few children treated in hospital with COVID-19 have such comorbidities.

The JCVI is also expected to issue recommendations for a possible over-the-counter vaccination program for the elderly and the frail, which could start this month.