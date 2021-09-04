The UK says it wants to communicate with the Taliban, although it does not recognize them as a government

Thursday photo of British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab at a press conference in Doha, Qatar, September 2, 2021. REUTERS/Hamad Mohamed

Pour Asif Shehzad and Gibran Nayyar Bashima

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – Britain will not recognize the Taliban as a government in Kabul, the British foreign secretary said on Friday, but it must face the new realities of Afghanistan and does not want to see its social and economic fabric broken. Dominic Raab.

During a visit to Pakistan, Raab said about 15,000 people could not have been evacuated from Kabul without the cooperation of the Taliban, who captured the capital on August 15.

“The approach we’re taking is that we don’t recognize the Taliban as a government,” he said, adding that the UK usually recognizes states, not governments.

“We see the importance of being able to contact us and to have a direct line of communication,” he added.

Raab’s comments reflect the balance that countries such as Britain and the United States are trying to achieve after the Taliban’s victory in the blitzkrieg and the collapse of the Western-backed government in Kabul.

Western countries fear that an impending humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and economic collapse could generate hundreds of thousands of refugees.

But they are concerned about Taliban promises that Afghanistan will not return to the harsh fundamentalist regime it practiced during its last term in power before 2001.

“The Taliban have made a number of commitments, some of them are positive at the word level. We have to put them to the test and see if they translate into action,” Raab added. “It is important at this point to establish or judge the Taliban on these first, initial and perhaps very modest tests and see if they comply.”

(Reporting by Asif Shehzad and Gibran Bashimam; writing by James McKenzie; Editing in Spanish by Gabriela Donoso)