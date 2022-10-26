The UK Police Council is reporting officers in all units that have been trained to comply with cryptocurrency



The Chief Superintendent of Investigators at the UK’s National Council of Chiefs of Police has stated that all police forces in the country have officers trained to conduct investigations related to the implementation and confiscation of cryptocurrency.

In a parliamentary debate on the UK’s Economic Crimes and Corporate Transparency Bill on 25 October, NPCC’s Andy Gould said: The country’s police had the ability, but not the ability, to tackle crypto-related economic crimes. It stated that authorities have used £100 million – nearly $116 million at press time – over the past four years to create “tactical crypto-advisors across the police force”.

“Now there are officers in all forces and in all regional organized crime units who are trained and equipped for this.” [investigar e incautar criptomonedas vinculadas a delitos]”We’ve got investigative tools at the national level so they can move forward with investigations, and we’ve got a national warehousing platform to store that once it’s taken over,” Gould said.

