“The UK is experiencing a systemic event that could infect other countries,” Pablo Gill
In Rolling Stocks, under the direction of Marta Isern, we have a connection to Pablo Gil, Head of Strategy at XTB.
According to Pablo Gill, “The sit-in by the Bank of England is horrific.” The message it conveys is that they must keep raising rates to contain inflation.
On the other hand: it can’t go up because it has pension plans that can lead to a downward spiral. How do you solve this problem? “I honestly don’t know,” Pablo says.
