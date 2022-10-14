“The UK is experiencing a systemic event that could infect other countries,” Pablo Gill

In Rolling Stocks, under the direction of Marta Isern, we have a connection to Pablo Gil, Head of Strategy at XTB.

According to Pablo Gill, “The sit-in by the Bank of England is horrific.” The message it conveys is that they must keep raising rates to contain inflation.

On the other hand: it can’t go up because it has pension plans that can lead to a downward spiral. How do you solve this problem? “I honestly don’t know,” Pablo says.

#United kingdom

#cocktail

#economic system

# novelty

#Economie

#markets

# martisrn

