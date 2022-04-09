The UK cycling regulator has banned transgender cyclists from competing in the women’s categories

Transient cyclist Emily Bridges was at the center of the controversy because the decision would prevent her from competing in the National Circuit

The controversy that erupted in the British cycling world over the participation of trans women in female class competitions has had a new chapter yet British Cycling banned transgender cyclists at national events for this category.

According to the UK cycling organization, the participation of transgender women in national competitions within the female category is “Unfair to all female cyclists,” which is why it promised to reformulate its policy.

British Cycling is expected to review its previous policy in the coming weeks, This allowed the participation of trans and non-binary people in the competitions of this sportwhich has been suspended indefinitely starting Friday.

Advertising means that the transgender cyclist Emily Bridges She will not be able to enter a women’s competition and this comes after her unsuccessful attempt to compete in the British Omnium National Championships last weekend.

The bridges were at the center of the controversy as many cyclists deplored that their participation in the women’s circuit was notorious for their physical conditions. Among other things, the 21-year-old Bridges started moving and taking hormone therapy just a year ago and is still registered as a UCI male.

Tensions intensified two days ago when Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated: “I don’t think biological men should compete in women’s athletic events.”

Her intervention followed a heated debate in recent weeks about Bridges and transgender American swimmer Leah Thomas’ participation in women’s athletics.

British Cycling updated its transgender and non-binary participation policy in January, This allowed Bridges to participate in the female category.

Bridges could enter because of its levels testosterone was less than Five nanomols per liter for the 12 months prior to the event.

But the International Cycling Union (UCI), which rules the world, has thwarted Welsh cyclists’ plans to compete in the derby becauseIt has not yet been considered eligible to compete in international competitions Thus, it had to be withdrawn at the last minute.

Bridges could continue to compete in national events. But that is also not possible now due to the latest British cycling move today.

Former Olympic swimmer Sharon Davis and cyclist Nicole Cook have praised the PM’s intervention. But Bridges’ mother, Sandy, said her daughter was. “Abandoned by email” After the announcement of the British cycling race.

The UCI did not recognize Bridges as a female competitor because he says she is still registered as a male.

“On Wednesday 6 April, the British Cycling Board voted to immediately suspend the current policy, pending a full review, set to begin in the coming weeks,” A spokesperson for the organization said.

“While the current policy was developed after extensive external and internal consultations, the review will give us time to further discuss with all stakeholders, Including women, transgender people and non-binary people, as we strive to provide everyone in our sport with the clarity and understanding they deserve.” he added.

In the statement, the organization acknowledged its willingness to include and celebrate transgender and non-binary people and ensure the survival of the sport. ‘free of hate’but also to ensure fair competition between competitors.

