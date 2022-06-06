The UK blame movement: What awaits Boris Johnson? | Europe | Dr..

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday (06.06.2022) faces a motion of blame from his Conservative Party.

Johnson faced months of accusations of partying in his home and offices, while the rest of the country adhered to strict confinement restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic. The prime minister apologized to the parties, but emphasized that he had not intentionally violated his government’s rules. An official report stated that the parties amounted to “leadership failures” in the Prime Minister’s Office.

How did this happen?

A vote of no-confidence could be held if 15 per cent of Tory MPs wrote a letter to the chair of the influential 1922 Committee, the parliamentary group of all Tory MPs.

The party currently has 359 deputies, which means 54 of them have to give a speech. Graham Brady, chair of the commission, announced on Monday that the threshold had been crossed.

Does Johnson have any support?

Several senior members of his government have pledged their support, including Secretary of State Liz Truss. Michael Gove also expressed his support for Johnson.

What happens during the blame movement?

All Conservative MPs can vote for or against the remaining leader. Johnson will need a simple majority to win. At least 180 votes would be needed to remove Johnson from office.

What if Johnson wins?

Should he win, Johnson remains in office and gains immunity from a formal motion of no-confidence for one year. However, if he fails to win convincingly, he can decide to step down as party leader.

What if he loses?

If he loses the simple majority vote, Johnson will have to resign and be barred from running in the next election. This process could take up to six weeks, during which Johnson is expected to play the role of interim prime minister until his successor eventually takes office. General elections will not be held automatically. (RR/DZK)