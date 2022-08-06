The UFO that fell from space on an Australian farm

a Australian farmer I mentioned the fall of A mysterious object inside your propertythe first investigations indicate that it is an object from space.

Reuters got the pictures Show the object about 2.7 meters high in a farm dream, the piece looks completely black and seems to belong to a larger object.

In an interview with the New York Times, the farmer confirmed that the smell of the artifact reminded him of the smell of burnt tree or one Burning agricultural machinery.

It’s very scary,” the 48-year-old farmer told the New York Times.

According to the man’s account, he was taking some sheep to graze when he hit the object on the ground.

Photo: Reuters

What is this strange thing?

According to the information received from NASA expertsThis object will be part of a piece of the SpaceX Dragon ship, and appears to be part of a part that was discarded during the ship’s launch.

The agency confirmed that the debris came from the SpaceX mission and continues to communicate with our counterparts in the United States, as well as other parts of the Commonwealth and local authorities, as appropriate.”

However, NASA has warned that anyone who finds objects of this type should not deal with them and should move away to notify the authorities.

If you think you’ve recognized a piece of debris, don’t try to deal with it.

Falls of this type of space object have already been reported on other occasions, most of which are due to broken or outdated satellites or rockets.

It is believed that in the Earth’s atmosphere there are tens of thousands of objects that form a ring of space debris.

