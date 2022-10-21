The two cities with the most rain in the world are Colombia, which one?

The graph takes one rainy day on which precipitation was at least 1 mm. Photo: Pexels – Pexels

According to the data provided by grapha database responsible for collecting climate-related information in all countries, namely Cities where it rains the most Common is found in Colombia.

Buenaventura, Valle del Cauca s Manizales, Caldas, are the two municipalities with the most rainfall so far this year worldwide. Of the 365 days of the year, it rains in Buenaventura about 258 and in Manizales 257, which means that in these two Colombian cities it rains 70% of the days of the year.

According to the study, Colombian humidity And the Andes mountain range, which acts as a natural barrier to the moist air, are some of the causes of rainfall in these cities.

followed by Buenaventura and Manizales, San Vito, Costa Rica (253); Quito, Ecuador (253); Sangolqui, Ecuador (245); Niifang Equatorial Guinea (244); Banos, Ecuador (244); Micomeseng, Equatorial Guinea (244); Timica, Indonesia (244); Douala, Cameroon (243).

remarkably graph It takes a rainy day in which at least 1mm of rain falls. On the other hand, the cities with the lowest rainfall worldwide are Riffa, Bahrain and Al Khor, Qatar, where it only rains approximately 10 days per year.

The rainy season in Colombia

Colombia is going through its second rainy season, which began in September this year and will continue until the beginning of 2023. According to the forecasts of the Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology and Environmental Studies (Ideam), precipitation will increase especially in the Caribbean and Orinoquia regions.