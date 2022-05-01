The trick to find out what deleted messages on WhatsApp say

The message has been deleted from WhatsApp. (Photo: NetTV)

Surely on some occasions I managed to receive a message before The WhatsAppbut it was removed immediately. The truth is that even if he believes that the other person cannot know its content in any way, There is Applications They can retrieve these messages.

Among the most prominent of these applications WAMAnd He is able to find out what is behind the deleted message Not only from WhatsApp, but also from cable also Facebook Messenger. To do this, use a weak point Operating System from these platforms.

Since all sent messages are encrypted, this app cannot directly access the message. Although it is able to record information User notifications.

in this way, It makes a copy of what the notifications show with all the information it has access to. Here, in addition to text, all kinds of files are included: photos, videos, voice notes, gifs or stickers.

What does WAMR do with the message the person deleted

This app is available for Google Play Store for a few years and It already has more than fifty million downloads. Although it has its limitations and is unable to access messages in all cases.

In the case for example someone sent a message on WhatsApp but they deleted it directly from the conversation, WAMR can report this event and provide access to the deleted message. without the other person knowing about it.

in this meaning If a user turns off notifications for a particular chat, they will not be able to access those messages because they do not occur as a notification. Another case where it is not recorded is if the message arrives when the person is in the same conversation.

On the other hand, if the message is deleted before it is completely downloaded, it will not be possible to know its content either.

Also keep in mind that in case The terminal’s power settings stop some apps in the background to avoid consuming too much battery, It will not be possible to show it either.

Therefore, it can be seen that WAMR can be very useful in many occasions, although it is also an application that does not respect users’ privacy. Although it is not in the list of malicious applications, The International Cyber ​​Security Institute describes it as risky because to use it, a large number of permits must be accepted.

The way in WhatsApp to see if a contact is tracking my location in real time

– First, make sure of it WhatsApp has no pending updates at Google Play Store from Android also App Store from iOS.

Now, open the app and tap on the three vertical dots icon present in the top right corner.

– In the case of mobile IphoneClick on SettingsCan be set with cogwheel or gear symbol.

– Now access to sections Settings > Account > Privacy.

Here, click on the section location in real time.

– All people with whom the location has been shared will appear in real time, this means that these contacts know where you are at all times.

– You just have to click on the red button labeled stop sharing And voila, the site will disappear automatically.

