The trial of the Argentine soldier for crimes against humanity continues

Donda, who was convicted of numerous kidnappings, torture and murders during that time, is now on trial for taking his niece (Victoria) from her parents and handing her over to Juan Antonio Azic, also an officer of the former Naval School of Mechanics. (ESMA).), one of the many killing centers established in this nation.

Donda’s brother, José Laureano, and his partner, María Hilda Perez, were arrested in 1977 for being militants of the Montoneros group, and the girl, who was pregnant, gave birth to her second daughter there.

According to the Plaza de Mayo Grandmothers Organization, in July 2003 they received a complaint about a girl registered as her own by Azic with a false birth certificate signed by Doctor Horacio Peseno.

The case was brought to trial and after several months Victoria decided to run tests to determine if her parents were María Hilda and José, which was confirmed by the National Genetic Data Bank in October 2004.

According to The Grandmothers, the process against Donda is an important step in a case proving the existence of a systematic plan to kidnap minors and proving crimes committed at ESMA.

There was a widespread practice of kidnapping, keeping and hiding children and this center was part of the circle. The group said that the victims were still being held secretly and that there was a secret maternity hospital that brutally performed deliveries.

“Looking him in the eye and being able to tell him his last name would become known for having a niece fighting for the same flags he wanted buried is one of the worst sentences he could make,” Victoria told the Telam news agency.

