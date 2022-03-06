The train to Helsinki, Finland, from Russia is full of travelers to the European Union

train station that drives from Russia to Finland It’s full of residents eager to leave Putin’s nation and head west. In this, the only open line connecting the country to European UnionPeople like Elena confess “I do not intend to return Short-term”.

At the station in the Finnish capital, some passengers get off on a 6:40 a.m. train St Petersburg They made it clear to AFP that they saw it as One of the last chances to set foot on European soil After almost complete cessation of air traffic.

“We decided to return as soon as possible, because we do not know what the situation will be in a week,” Polina Polyakova, a native of Moscow who studies in Paris, told AFP.

“Traveling is difficult at the moment because everything is canceled,” says Beata Ikhtanova, a friend of mine who is also studying in the French capital, where they will now be traveling by plane.

Empty epidemic trains are far away. fast carsAllegro“Connecting Saint Petersburg to the Finnish capital” now Fully booked for the next few days‘,” says Toby Simola, one of the directors of Finnish Railways VR.

Saturday, Just two days after the Russian invasion of UkraineAnd the number of passengers in this direction increased sharply, while the return trains to Moscow were only 30 percent full.

“With the baggage they’re carrying, we can see them move, and really move,” Simola says.

“we are lucky”

However, Allegro is only available to Finnish citizens and not all Russian citizens have access to the trains.

In addition to having a valid Schengen visa, travelers must have obtained covid-19 vaccine recognized by the European UnionThis is not the case with the immune system Sputnikmost commonly used in Russia.

That’s why most of the passengers are Russians already living or working in Europe, such as 14-year-old Maria and her mother Svetlana, who took a train to Finland after their Sunday trip was canceled to return to Austria, where they live. .

Maria remembers when she got off the train: “Everyone said, ‘I don’t know what to do.'”

“At first we thought we would have to pass TurkeyBut it is much more expensive than Finland, so we are lucky.”

VRwhich operates the service in cooperation with Russian Railways, wants Open service for other EU nationalities and increase its capacity.

“We know that there are tens of thousands of EU citizens still in Russia and we assume that many of them would like to go home,” Simola explains.

Desperate left

The Russians who returned to Finland In recent days describe cLime is a big concern Russia continues its attacks in Ukraine.

“A lot of people are terrified,” admits Daria, who returned to Helsinki earlier than planned for her studies.

“I know people who are very much looking forward to traveling abroad at the moment,” continues Elena, a Russian who lives and works in Finland.

When the attack on Ukraine began last Thursday, he was visiting Moscow, his hometown. He immediately changed his flight back to Finland on the same day, becoming one of the last people to travel before Freeze flights to the European Union.

Too many people “do not feel safe” in Russia, this deepens the 37-year-old woman, who prefers not to reveal her last name.

“They know that Economic situation It will be very difficult from now on, and not many people will bear to survive from a moral point of view.”

“I have no intention of returning to Russia any time soon, that’s clear,” says Elena. However, despite the difficulties there, “it is impossible to compare (the situation) with the atrocities taking place in Ukraine at the moment,” he said.

