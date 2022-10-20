“The trailer is already shocking enough”

The Broaddus spouses, the true stars of the TV series, have said they don’t want to watch the new Netflix TV series.

there Broadus family that inspired Netflix TV SeriesShe said she wanted to get away from reproducing the horrific events of 2014 in Westfield. observer Reconstructs the true story of Spouses Derek and Maria Broadus, but, at the request of the interested parties, changed the names of the main characters. Actually during the episodes it is Branock family To fight every day against different touching misfortunes that make his life impossible.

The family that inspired The Watcher vs. Netflix

The family spoke about the trailer, describing it as “extremely distressing”. observer It is the new scary series directed by Dahmer, Ryan Murphy. The latter is also an equally scary drama inspired by a true story.

The house where terrible misfortunes happen is a 657 Westfield Boulevard in New Jersey, a city where the real stars of the Netflix series still live. Amazed by the majestic beauty of the villa that anyone could call their dream home at first glance, the couple decided to buy it for $1.3 million in 2014. But immediately, they have to get used to living with their children. A series of sinister events in which strange, strange neighbors take part, periodically sending them painful and frightening messages: an anonymous observer who signs himself as “observer“.

The story of the family and everything that happens around this house appears out in the open with an article in The Cut, which reads: “Broadduses try to avoid thinking or talking about The Watcher, adding to the tension. They would rather go ahead and turn down offers to go to almost all television networks and reject the interest of documentary filmmakers who were hoping to try to solve the case, not wanting to put their lives in front of the camera.“.

play couple Naomi Watts and Bobby CannavaleThey weren’t ready to accept that their story and all the misfortunes they experienced could become a TV product for everyone. Today they are still looking for new buyers to be able to sell this house and in the deed of sale they have included a note for the new owners:We wish you nothing more than the peace and quiet that we once dreamed of in this house.”

