The traditional company Goebel closes the factory outlet in the Coburg

porcelain Goebel closes the factory outlet In Rödental “for reasons of cost”

a discount With ‘a few good things Discounts Until the end of August

With ‘a few good things Until the end of August News Selling in Staffelstein – official Opening on September 3, 2022

goblet porcelain close him Factory outlet in Roedental near Coburg. “Because everyone should see where they are,” explains Sales Director Stefan Jansson. “For cost reasons: We want to save on rent, so to speak. The sale is transferred to the company’s group headquarters to Bad Staffelsteinwhere a new factory outlet is opening on 450 square meters next to the main department – “this also makes a lot of things easier”.

Sale at Porzellan Goebel in Rödental – new factory outlet opening soon

Run in Roedental Currently on sale. “We are currently selling things that are pressing for storage, and there are still quite a few at the moment good discountsAfter all, you have to clean up an area of ​​580 square metres. All Factory sale As of September 1, 2022 to Bad Staffelstein. Two days later, a day Saturday (September 3, 2022) will be the “Official Opening”.





“I hope the coffee machine will be there by then,” Janson worries. “But somehow we will succeed.” In the New factory outlet in Staffelstein It should be one too young cafe Where there’s “first of all just coffee. We’ll have to see what we can do next.” But that is not all that is changing. “we will He is no longer alone Be,” Janson says.

New suppliers will be added and sales become “one” Brand outlet“. Russell Be there with kitchen equipment, and Pro . Kitchen-group and coziol With thermoplastic kitchenware, ‘wood is often used too. These are partners that suit us, both in terms of appearance and style. quality claimGoebel “sees himself” already very high there – among the highest in the gift products segment. “