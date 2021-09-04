The Taliban unexpectedly postponed the formation of a government in Afghanistan

Sunday 5 September 2021 03:00 AM (GMT +7)

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that the Islamic Taliban movement has postponed the formation of a new government in Afghanistan until next week.

Supreme Commander TalibanAkhundzada (left) can become the supreme leader, while Deputy Leader Baradar (right) is the head of the new government.

The Taliban were supposed to announce the formation of a new government on September 9, headed by Deputy Leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar. “The announcement of the formation of a new government and a new government will be rescheduled next week,” Mujahid said.

This is the second time that the Taliban has delayed forming a government after seizing almost all of Afghanistan on August 15. The statement came as the international community awaits the Taliban to announce a new government.

Khalil Haqqani, a member of a committee set up by the Taliban, said the movement is still actively negotiating with the factions to form a harmonious government that can be accepted by the international community. This is the reason why the Taliban could not announce a new government.

“The Taliban can form their own government, but we are focusing on building a state that can be represented by all factions and ethnic groups,” Khalil said, noting that “the organization only understands that. And Taliban rule is something that the party does not accept.” The international community.”

Khalil said the younger brother of former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, Heshmat Gan, would also be given a position in the Taliban government. Late last month, Heshmat swore allegiance to the Taliban.

US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, said on Tuesday that Washington and the international community expect the Taliban to form a coherent government in Afghanistan that fulfills its commitment to fight terrorism and respect women’s rights.

According to informed sources, the Taliban could build a government in Afghanistan on the model of Iran, where the Supreme Leader, Mullah Hebatullah Akhundzadeh, would play the role of a cardinal or supreme leader.

The Supreme Leader has the greatest authority in all political, religious and military fields in Iran, being the commander-in-chief of the armed forces.

