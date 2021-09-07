The Taliban accuses the leader of the Afghan resistance, Ahmed Masoud, of fleeing to Turkey

Accept, KOMPAS.com – Taliban Indictment of the leader of the resistance AfghanistanAnd Ahmad Massoud, fled to Turkey.

The accusation came after the militia announced that it had taken control of an area Panjshir ValleyThe headquarters of the National Resistance Front.

In the video circulated, militias can be seen waving the flag in front of the office of the Governor of Panjshir on Monday (6/9/2021).

It appears that Massoud has started an audio broadcast admitting defeat, calling on the Afghan people to unite and fight.

The call was answered by Taliban spokesman Tariq Ghaznawa, who asked where the message had been downloaded, Ahmed Masoud.

“Panjshir does not have internet. Where can he download it? Ahmed Masoud is in Turkey,” Ghaznawa said.

They have already given a deadline for the match team to surrender, Ghaznoa explained.

But because the National Salvation Front refused, the Taliban stormed the Panjshir Valley with advanced weapons seized from the United States.

If Ghaznawa’s accusations are true, Massoud’s escape represents a clear blow to anyone who wants to oppose the Taliban.

On Sunday (5/9/2021), Massoud, a graduate of King’s College London and Sandhurst in England, was said to be still in the Panjshir Valley.

He was accompanied by former Vice President Amrullah Saleh. They reportedly offered a peace agreement which was subsequently rejected.

Only eyewitnesses revealed during the time that the militias armed with military equipment belonging to the American and Afghan forces took control of eight districts.

Another militia spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, assured the residents of Panjshir that they would not be harmed or discriminated against.

Mujahid said, “You are all our brothers. We all have the same goal, which is to serve the country.”

The spokesman for the National Resistance Front, Ali Maysam, said that the enemy had not occupied all areas of Panjshir.

to me BBCMaysam insisted that they still occupy some important positions and will continue to play matches.

However, two NSF commanders, spokesman Fahim Dashti and General Abdul-Wadud Zara, were killed in fighting over the weekend.

Dashti is one of the important figures in the National Salvation Front. He was a member of the Assembly party and a media representative of the previous government.

In addition, he is the nephew of Abdullah Abdullah, who participated in the negotiations to form a new government with the Taliban.

Mawlawi Muhammad Farooq, one of the militia leaders, said: times Their message is simple: Let the NRF surrender.

“We ask the leaders of Panjshir to surrender. We don’t want to kill you. Our victory is inevitable,” he said. daily Mail.

