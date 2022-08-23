The Taiwan issue endangers the global economy

A report prepared by China’s Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of State Security suggested that $2.6 trillion could evaporate if sanctions are imposed on China because of the stalemate with Taiwan. Nikki Asia.

Get notified with our latest news, articles and more!

Follow us

The news shocked China’s State Council, as the amount is equal to 3% of global GDP. The figure includes the $1.34 trillion Beijing earns from exports to member states From the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and $1.27 trillion earned by OECD member countries from exports to China.

Read also: Dollar rises after official comments from the Federal Reserve

What is China risking?

According to the analysis of the Asian newspaper based on the latest data, if Chinese exports to Japan, the United States and Europe become impossible, the Chinese economy will experience downward pressure of 1.6 trillion dollars; This equates to 7.6% of nominal GDP.

Do you love cryptocurrencies and want to start trading? On the eToro . platform You can trade more than 60 different cryptocurrencies!

domino effect

If Japan’s exports to China were halted, Japan’s economy would shrink by $190 billion, or 3.7% of its GDP. Europe will see a 2.1% decrease in its GDP, while the US GDP will fall by 1.3%.

food crisis

The article warned of the possibility of a food crisis in the country. For example, banning the import of soybeans, among other essential items, would severely hurt China, which depends on the United States for 30% of its needs. Despite being an agricultural powerhouse, China’s soybean self-sufficiency rate is less than 20%.

Do you want to trade like a pro? Try it for free Premium newsletter 4 in 1 By Benzinga Italia with ProceduresAnd the go aheadAnd the Cryptocurrency And the and options.