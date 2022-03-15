The Swiss Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020: An Immersive Journey to Switzerland

Courtesy of House of Switzerland

The Swiss Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020, titled Reflections, showcases the duality between stunning landscapes and information technology. Switzerland, as part of the exhibition “Zone of Opportunities”. Designed by OOS Architekten, together with Belbrat Partner For the site design and Lorenz Eugster Landscaping, the creative team created a bold architectural statement with the pavilion’s facade and immersed visitors in an exploration of the scenic landscape in Switzerland and the current state of technological innovations.

The Swiss Pavilion is a massive cube structure that combines tradition and innovation. The design is a tribute to the makeshift Bedouin tents that stood over ancient dry rivers in the desert, surrounded by palm trees up to 9 meters high. The pavilion’s design highlights the relationships between East and West and creates a unique presence through a reflective funnel-shaped front elevation.

The interior of the pavilion is divided into three acts that allow visitors to roam the unique features of the country. In the first act, the audience experiences a side of what is “typical Swiss” while waiting in line in front of the mirrored facade. The journey inside the pavilion continues for the second act, where visitors encounter unique panoramic views of nature, as they walk upwards through real mist toward an unknown destination. Coming out of the mist, visitors see an artistic interpretation of a panoramic mountain view, emphasizing the authentic Swiss experience. The third and final chapter highlights an urban and creative environment, reflecting the attitude of Switzerland As a world leader in innovation.

The trip ends with a seamless experience of traditional Arabic seating arrangements (majlis) and Swiss hospitality. An interpretation of the Arab landscape of the valley, with its sedimentary hills and groups of individual plants, is presented as a rooftop café and bar serving delicious delicacies from Switzerland. The entire suite experience illustrates the strengths and opportunities available Switzerland In the fields of education, research, innovation and business, translating the theme of the event “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future”.

Expo 2020 Dubai It is the first event of its kind to be held in the Middle East. 192 countries will participate in the event, where they will present pavilions revolving around the main theme “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future”. The event is organized around the themes of sustainability, mobility and opportunity. The event has been postponed due to the pandemic, and will take place between October 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022.