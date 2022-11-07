The Swiss movie for the first time revolves around a father and his son trying to survive

reddit It is the first Swiss director’s film Leon Schwitter, who was present at the Mar del Plata Festival to present the film to the public for the first time. His work is set in the Swiss Alps, on the edge of frozen ice, where a single father and his son live in a hut that contains only what is just and necessary to survive.

Probably The most interesting and most successful thing about this movie is how he manages to communicate through just a few dialogues, no music and a short duration.. The narration allows us to see that father and son have a distant relationship, little is said about the past, but the data fade away which builds characters with few but effective characteristics. Thus we learn that the father is ill and somehow kidnaps his son, who then decides to stay on his own initiative to take care of his father.

The frigid environment contributes to an atmosphere of inaccuracy that the film deals with, suggesting Active role of the viewer who must build the story to the end. Like many movies set in the snow, reddit It uses the gadgets of survival – canned food, combat inclement weather, hunting and more – which is appreciated in the story because it is presented as a slow motion movie with few resources.

redditby Leon Schwitter

2022 – Switzerland

Section: International Competition

