The Swiss contradict Sabina Friedrich: they are increasingly concerned about “insecurity”

Paris. – As in the rest of the world, The Swiss are increasingly concerned about insecuritydespite the fact that official crime figures are declining.

This has been demonstrated recently Survey of Zurich Secondary School of Applied Sciences , where 61% of Swiss believe that crimes have increased in the country and 68% believe that crimes committed by foreigners are becoming more frequent. The Argentine Minister of Security ignited the internal debate about the way of life in the European country, Sabina FrederickWho is the Relative insecurity by saying that “Switzerland is calmer, but it is also more boring.”

However, these numbers are at odds with international rankings that regularly place Switzerland among the safest countries in the world. For example, the latest edition of the Global Peace Index places this country as the tenth security champion, after Japan, Canada and Denmark.

So, what is the truth? “Database Eurostat, which lists homicides per 100,000 residents in 31 European countries, puts Switzerland last, along with Norway. regarding thefts, Switzerland is ranked 21France came in second place after Belgium.

For its part, thefts by burglary decreased by 6.3% compared to 2018, while the number of violent crimes remained stable. In 2019, police recorded a total of 46 murders.

“If all crimes are taken into account, the crime figures show an overall decrease in Switzerland,” explains Nicole Touati, a security expert in crime prevention and counter-terrorism.

However, despite these numbers, Switzerland is not out of the world. It is important to say that there is a change in society with increasing insecurity. Trading between all European countries has changed the situation a lot without forgetting the economic crisis. In this context, Switzerland, which is one of the most prosperous countries, attracts a large number of criminals and other dangerous individuals”, he analyzes.

But according to Touati, the Swiss, who used to live in a semi-idyllic country, are still unaware of this change: “They live in a kind of denial,” he said. In his opinion, residents – especially in large cities – should “change their daily gestures: today it is unreasonable to leave the door of the house open when leaving, to sleep with the blinds and windows open, to get out of the car and leave the keys inside., even to make a quick purchase. They learn to take a whole series of precautions to avoid nasty surprises.

It’s possible. However, according to a methodology developed by Insurly, which publishes a country risk index for travelers, Switzerland represents the ultimate in security, with a score of 93.4 out of 100.

The country of Switzerland gets an excellent score, for example, in the risks associated with transport: 98 out of 100. The criteria used take into account the number of tourists killed or injured on their roads each year, as well as the presence of airlines on the blacklist of the European Commission.

finally, Switzerland is regularly ranked among the countries where the quality of life is best. The United Nations Development Program publishes a list that takes into account income, life expectancy and education at the same time to determine their ranking. Its name is HDI (Human Development Index). Switzerland comes in third with an excellent life expectancy (82.6 years), a very good duration of education (12.2 years), and an average income of $53,762 per year. This is a far cry from the average income of Great Britain ($35,002) or France ($36,629).

But beyond the numbers, Is Switzerland a boring country, as many claim? The question makes Jean-Marie Bertrand, the architect who settled in that country three decades ago, smile.

“Don’t confuse serenity with boredom. When a country has it all: good education, security, a good level of income, and an excellent public health system, it has no reason to live in hysteria. Switzerland is a small country, obsessed with dialogue, and solves all complex issues using semi-direct democracy. For example through referendums. As for entertainment… you have to ask the thousands of diplomats who live here or foreigners who generate good income and who choose the country. There are a lot of private clubs, private parties, social activities… No, I have never been bored in Switzerland. He concludes that although it is true that the concept of pleasure depends on each person.