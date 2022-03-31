The State Prosecutor’s Office in Bremen: Preliminary investigations against Senator Schaefer



picture: imago | Eckard Stengel



In the room there is an allegation of family embezzlement. The environment senator had encouraged her authority’s employees to participate in a demonstration during working hours.

The State Prosecutor’s Office in Bremen has launched preliminary investigations against Bremen environmental senator Mike Schaefer (Green Party). The investigative body confirmed this upon request. “It is a testing process to determine whether a criminal offense may have been committed,” explains a spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office, Frank Basady. In the room there is an allegation of family embezzlement.

The environment senator wrote to her authority staff last week to participate in Friday’s rally for the future. This happened during business hours for most employees. The senator indicated that the service must continue. However, it was not initially clear whether the protesting officials should dispose of themselves for the duration of the rally.

According to buten-un-binnen information, there should have been a regulation on how to handle length of service. Accordingly, the company’s human resources department assumed that employees would either have to go out at gathering time or participate in the demonstration during a two-hour break from 10 am to 12 noon.