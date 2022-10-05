The star of the German Federation for the International Match in Dresden: The strength of women against the Frauenkirche | Sports

The stars of the German Federation for the international match in Dresden |

Women’s strength against the Frauenkirche: When DFB stars Alexandra Pope (31) and Julia Gwen (23) played the ball for BILD photographer in front of the Dresden teacher on Tuesday, they had several intriguing looks.

At least since the summer fairy tale of winning the European Vice-Championship title, the German ladies’ selection has been on everyone’s lips.

“A lot has happened in the last few weeks. We can no longer just walk the streets, we have been recognized and talked to,” says Bob, the national team captain.

Footballers are also experiencing this euphoria in the capital of Saxony: more than 25,000 tickets have already been sold for Friday’s (8:30 pm) friendly match against France (BILD reported).

Bob: “We’re really happy with that, so we’re making a little hype around EM to Dresden.” Gwen: “Hopefully the last permanent chamber tickets will also go away. We see a lot of German flags and jerseys.”

Read also

The defender in Elbe for the first time: “But I have heard a lot that it is a very beautiful city. I am also very excited about the stadium.”

Her captain could tell her a little bit about it. “I’ve played here three times,” Bob says. He reveals: “After the European Championship, I went on vacation to Lausitz.”

At the start of the preparations for the World Cup (2023 in Australia / New Zealand), the striker sees the semi-finalist France as the ideal opponent: “especially against the best you can see where you stand”.