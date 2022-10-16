The staff had stolen a cell phone from a passenger; Pictures gave them away

A very special case occurred on Flight 7392 from Aviancathat started from Guayaquil (Ecuador) bound for New York. passenger known as general JaramilloHe confirmed that the crew members stole his cell phone upon arrival at condition join.

User confirmed In an interview with Radio W He did not find his bag when he arrived in New York, so he proceeded to do so Report this to the airline. However, he says, this told him that he had not found his belongings. Jaramillo, quit and went home.

Avianca: Workers had stolen a cell phone from a passenger on the plane

This person’s surprise came precisely at home. There, when checking your account iCloudHe said they showed up Photograph that they were going to take two workers Who carried the Avianca card.

Jaramillo called the airline again and reported the situation. company response He announced in a statement:

“On behalf of the entire Avianca team, we apologize for the situation. We have zero tolerance for this type of action and will take appropriate action to prevent similar situations from happening again.”

In addition, you mentioned that after receiving the report, Investigations will begin against the said employees and return the backpack to the customer.

Jaramillo tells the media that the device was returned to him he didn’t haveWho chose Avianca Replace it with a new one.

Staff photos They have passed on the virus On social networks, where the user provided details of what happened, in the past Friday. So that the truth has caused teasing between the speakers, because of The gestures made by the workers.