The solution in iOS 16 when voice dictation doesn’t understand you | iPhone | nda | nnni | sports game

If you use every time Voice dictation on iPhone He doesn’t understand you and copies other words instead, you won’t have to worry again, since then, with the arrival iOS 16Now it is possible to go back and edit any text in just a few steps. To implement it, we show you a complete guide with all indications.

What to do if voice dictation on iPhone doesn’t understand you?

First, access an app where you want to say something.

Then tap on the microphone and dictate the text you want.

Now, if you miss saying something, you can edit it and then keep using the microphone until you’ve finished the sentence.

Also, you can add more words, if you need to.

Finally, you have the option to add punctuation, emojis, etc. to complete your message.

HOW TO CHANGE TEXT SIZE OF AN APP ON IPHONE

The first thing you should do is insert a file Settings from your iPhone.

from your iPhone. After that, go to the section Accessibility .

. After doing that, select the option Settings for each app .

. On this tab, select the application for which you want to modify the text.

Once done, press larger text.

After following these instructions, the changes, for whatever reason, will not affect the font size of other applications available on your smartphone. You can also perform this trick with each app independently.

How to add time and invisible objects in IOS 16

The first step in determining your location is lock screen from your iPhone.

from your iPhone. After that, long press on the lock screen.

At the bottom of the screen, select the option Personalize .

. Now press Wall Clock located in the upper area.

located in the upper area. select file wallpaper color With the help of a dropper.

With the help of a dropper. After this, give OK located in the upper right corner.

located in the upper right corner. Then, click on the blue button that says Select as a background pair.

As for the tools, you will have to add the ones you want and that’s it.

In this way, just hold the lock screen until the tools and time appear for a few seconds, after which, they will become invisible.