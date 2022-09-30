The slow decline in the use of dry cleaners

With the outbreak of the epidemic, Juliathe simplified name given to make life easier for Italian customers, service has been suspended dry wash. She didn’t do that in her thirty meters of work Chinese dry cleaners In most Chinese areas of Rome (the sign announcing two days of the holiday smiled on August 15 – see above), but he contracted with someone who was in Pomezia, if I understand and remember correctly. What I’m sure of is that one day he stopped and explained that “with Covid it was too complicated to break out of the ordinary”. Now the restrictions are gone but the service has not restarted. Perhaps behind a decline similar to what happened in the United States where, during restrictions, The number of dry cleaners decreased by 6 percentthe intensification of the long gradient.

Obviously, it has to do with the fact that, when the house is closed, few of them need to wash their formal clothes. And those T-shirts and pants from the house one puts in the washing machine. Add that the Federal Environment Agency has tightened its dry cleaning emissions there. And that the large wave of South Korean immigrants they often dealt with is gone and their children aiming for better jobs. The truth is that even in New York, the city with perhaps the largest concentration of dry cleaning In the world (29 per 100 thousand inhabitants), closures are felt. From 2000 to 2020, the number of workers in the sector decreased from 86 to 28 thousand. In Italy? Can. However, purely anecdotal, I record an increase in advertising on Instagram by vertical ironsThese are to revive the clothes they use in stores to make soon. If it gives me too much, it’s something else Bad news for dry cleaners. The new world will not imbibe.

