The simple trick that allows you to have two WhatsApp accounts on the same cell phone – Teach me about science

It is used by more than 2 billion people in more than 180 countries The WhatsApp. This makes it the most popular social network in the world. It is used to keep in touch with friends, family, work groups, etc. Its apparent presence in daily activities may have caused the need to have more than one account in more than one user. This is good news, there is a simple trick that allows you to do it safely and you do not need to install any third-party apps.

The trick is to take advantage of a feature that many cell phones have today. he claims Dual apps or messagesIt’s for Android and not a general feature for it either. Find out if your mobile phone has this feature with these steps:

Head over to the settings icon and log in. You can click on the “Search settings” bubble and type “dual apps” or “dual messages.” If you got it here you can skip to step 5. Find the Applications section and then Dual Applications. If you are still not successful, explore the list of advanced features. Once you locate the feature, you just have to enable it. Accept the permissions and/or services that are offered and you will be able to find the new icon on the home screen.

Keep in mind that how you locate (if you have one) will depend on the make and model of your mobile phone. See below for some specific examples According to Tododisca:

For Xiaomi phone users with MIUI, you can go to Settings > Apps > Dual Apps.

If you have a Samsung, you can go to Settings > Advanced Features > Dual Messaging.

Those who have a Vivo device can go to Settings > Apps & notifications > App Clone.

OPPO users can go to Settings > App Cloning.

Those who have Huawei and Honor phones can go to Settings > Apps > Twin app.

OnePlus mobile phones allow their users to clone apps by going to Settings > Utilities > Twin Apps.

Finally, Realme users can go to Settings > Manage apps > Clone apps.

How is the new account registered? To register your second account is the same procedure you used in the first. You just have to have your SIM number/card. If you don’t remember, here are the steps:

Open the cloned or duplicate app.

Enter the new number that you will use on your new account.

You will receive an OTP (One Time Password) to verify the number. If you have the number on the same mobile, the verification will take place automatically, and if you do not enter the code manually.

After entering the one-time password, configure the additional operation on your data (status, alias …) to your liking. After that, your second WhatsApp account will be activated on the same mobile and you can use it in parallel.

It is also possible to link the account to the web, it in itself has the same benefits that any WhatsApp account offers you. The only difference is that you now have two accounts on the same device, so take advantage of that!